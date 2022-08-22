TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $248.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

