TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 5,673 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,732. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

