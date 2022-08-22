TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,439,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,719,000. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 20.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.63% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,256,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.