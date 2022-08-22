Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Hits $75.30 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Tellor has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $29.94 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.21 or 0.00206191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

