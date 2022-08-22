Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Up 51.2% Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars.

