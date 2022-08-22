Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.51. 50,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,752. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

