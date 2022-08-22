Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00007542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $36.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 927,650,935 coins and its circulating supply is 906,127,429 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

