Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,105 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.39. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,857. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

