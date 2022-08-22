Thames Capital Management LLC Buys 29,975 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.