Thames Capital Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 2.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,561.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 342,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,672 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

