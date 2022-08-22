The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).

BKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider William Jackson bought 16,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.19) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($713,548.04).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,839 ($46.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,965.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,991.01. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 964.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

