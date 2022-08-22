The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.