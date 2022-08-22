The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

