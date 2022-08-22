The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Marcus has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

MCS stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Marcus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 260.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marcus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marcus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

