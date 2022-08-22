The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 674,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,061 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

PG opened at $149.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

