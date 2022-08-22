The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

The Rank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £394.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.86. The Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.80 ($2.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.