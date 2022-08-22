The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
The Rank Group Stock Down 0.9 %
The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £394.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.86. The Rank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 78.10 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.80 ($2.27). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60.
The Rank Group Company Profile
