The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.33).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,523 ($18.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,361.36. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,503.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,579.83.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
