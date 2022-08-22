THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Tops $88.24 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00009783 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $681.19 million and $88.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

