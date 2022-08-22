Toncoin (TON) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $1.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00780252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
