Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$101.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$102.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$100.94.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$157.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$84.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.