Total Crypto Market Cap Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.99 Million (TCAP)

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Total Crypto Market Cap Token coin can now be bought for about $122.73 or 0.00573140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Total Crypto Market Cap Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a market cap of $1.99 million and $146,585.00 worth of Total Crypto Market Cap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00093717 BTC.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Profile

TCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s total supply is 16,207 coins. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Total Crypto Market Cap Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that’s both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that's both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization. "

