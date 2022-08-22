Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vipshop Call Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 1,450 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 240,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,634. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

