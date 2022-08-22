TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

TACT stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

