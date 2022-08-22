TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.4 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $646.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.40.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

