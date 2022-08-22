TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $358,981.37 and approximately $126,772.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00777439 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 705,859,996 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
