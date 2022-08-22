Treecle (TRCL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Treecle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treecle has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $180,536.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00093717 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle (TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars.

