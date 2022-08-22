TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 10th Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,270 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up approximately 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 1.50% of TreeHouse Foods worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TreeHouse Foods Profile



TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

