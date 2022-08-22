Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.03.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.