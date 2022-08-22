Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $11.33 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,049,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 1,729,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 226,149 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.