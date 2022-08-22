Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,949,000 after buying an additional 598,525 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.