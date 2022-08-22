Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

