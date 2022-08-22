Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

