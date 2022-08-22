Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQGet Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 35,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,150 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $24.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

