U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.