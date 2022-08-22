Uhive (HVE2) Price Tops $0.0005

Uhive (HVE2) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded 102.6% higher against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $885,347.18 and $58,321.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Uhive Coin Profile
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,177,755 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Uhive Coin Trading
