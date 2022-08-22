Ultra Clear Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,396.00 (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

