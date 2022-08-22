Unido EP (UDO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,587.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $925,026.91 and $50,587.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00787931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unido EP Coin Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
