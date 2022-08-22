UniLayer (LAYER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $215,761.00

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $215,761.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

