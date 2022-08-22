United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,716 shares during the quarter. United Community Banks makes up approximately 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $29,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,756,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,933,000 after acquiring an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after acquiring an additional 279,544 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 11,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

