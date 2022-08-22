United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.73) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.57.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

