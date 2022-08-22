United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.5% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $206.92. 120,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,643. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

