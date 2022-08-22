UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $545.08 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $509.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.