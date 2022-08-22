USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $74,309.68 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00569440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00257176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00048289 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00013054 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

