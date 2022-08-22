Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UEM stock remained flat at GBX 216 ($2.61) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 383,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.34. The stock has a market cap of £451.45 million and a P/E ratio of 654.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £5,492.52 ($6,636.68).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.