Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,927 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $65,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

