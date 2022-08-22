Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,351 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.87% of Tempur Sealy International worth $42,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

