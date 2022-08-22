Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VNET Group worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

VNET Group Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

