Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $51.55 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,692 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.94% of Silicon Laboratories worth $51,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $12,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $10,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SLAB opened at $138.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

