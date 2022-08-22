Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $82.32 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327,793 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.24% of Virtu Financial worth $82,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 167.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

