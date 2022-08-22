Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,433,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,330 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Purple Innovation worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,377 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 321,643 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 960,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

